Gardening plots on KPU’s Surrey campus are available to all staff, faculty and students to tend to. (Photo credit: Kwantlen Polytechnic University)

Kwantlen University takes double honours

KPU identified as a top B.C. employer and one of Canada’s “greenest” for 2018

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is on a roll.

The university, with campuses in Surrey, Langley and Richmond, has been identified as one of B.C.’s top employers and one of Canada’s “Greenest” employers for 2o18, by Mediacorp Canada, the nation’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, based out of Toronto.

“This is wonderful recognition of the great strides KPU has taken to enhance environmental sustainability across its campuses in Surrey, Richmond, Langley and Cloverdale,” said Dr. Alan Davis, KPU’s president.

”Efforts to improve sustainability are woven into the fabric of the university, from creating energy efficient facilities to integrating sustainability into the curriculum across all our academic disciplines.”

KPU’s “green” initiatives include an on-campus farmers’ market, “harvesting” rainwater, and having a green wall and roof. The university also offers a range of degrees and diplomas related to environmental stability.

The university was established in 1981 and has 1,078 full-time and 709 part-time employees.


