Kwantlen Student Association donates $221k to financially assist students

The Kwantlen Student Association this week donated $221,000 to the KPU Foundation toward helping some students better afford their education.

“Awards and bursaries are a big part of the KSA’s commitment to students,” said Joseph Thorpe, the KSA’s vice-president of finance and operations. “We donated an additional $221,000 to our endowment with the KPU Foundation to help give back to the students who make our organization possible, and to meet our goal of continuing to create new awards that target a wide variety of students.”

According to a KSA press release, many students applying for financial assistance are not able to get by on government loans alone.

“Supporting all students in being able to attend post-secondary and fully recover their costs for the year means that more students will be able to continue their studies and have access to education,” the release reads.

This week’s donation brings the total KSA endowment to more than $650,000.



