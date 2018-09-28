Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Spruce building re-opens after $22M spruce-up

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Spruce Building re-opened on Friday, following a $22-million spruce-up.

The renovations will mean an additional 300 student spaces in the 27-year-old building, including spots in two newly launched bachelor of science degrees in biology and health science.

The renovation added 2,100 square metres of space to the building on KPU’s Surrey Campus, and improved exisitng heating, lighting and data systems.

“The Spruce Building is now one of the most innovative learning spaces in the province,” said Melanie Mark, minister of advanced education, skills and training, in a press release.

“Students in science, health science and the arts will benefit from the new science labs and exciting arts spaces, including 3D studios and digital arts labs,” said Mark.

Horticulture student Christina Jeyakumar said she was “thankful” she is able to study biology in her own neighbourhood and that she is “able to learn in such a supportive space.”

Alison Curtis, a KPU arts student, said that the new studios in the Spruce Building are “spacious and flexible,” giving artists a better opportunity to work and collaborate.

Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains and Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal officially opened the building on behalf of the provincial and federal governments. The provincial government contributed $14.7 million to the project, and an additional $7.3 million came from the federal government’s Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

KPU Surrey Campus is located at 12666 72 Avenue.



