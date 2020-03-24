Kwantlen Polytechnic University moves to deliver summer classes remotely

The post secondary institution announced all classes, apart from select trades, will move online

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) announced Tuesday that it will deliver all Summer 2020 classes remotely to help limit the COVID-19 spread, meaning there will be no in-person classes for the upcoming term.

A statement released by Alan Davis, president and vice chancellor, said the adjustments have been made to align with the recommendation from health officials that people stay physically distant at this time – two metres apart from one another.

“Eliminating the need for in-person instruction for the entire semester is one of the ways that KPU is supporting this directive,” the statement read.

KPU assured that it will be providing as much support as it is able to students, both domestic and international, who wish to study remotely, using a variety of digital tools and strategies.

KPU also pledged to support its faculty as instructors prepare for various modes of alternative delivery.

The statement did note that students registering for the Summer semester will need to have a device and access to the internet or WIFI to ensure they will be able to meet the requirements for instructional delivery.

The statement added that KPU is working to determine what supports we will be able to provide to students online, by telephone and to a very limited extent on campus, subject to the direction of B.C.’s Public Health Officer.

Summer semester classes start on May 11, and those who have already registered for courses will be notified regarding any changes to current selections as soon as summer online offerings have been confirmed.

A series of announcements will be forthcoming that will confirm the courses that will be available during the summer semester, what students services will be available, how the bookstore and library plan to operate, and what trades training can still be provided at KPU Tech in Cloverdale.

KPU has fives campuses, including one in Langley, two in Surrey, one in Richmond, and the fifth in Cloverdale.

Current and prospective students are encouraged to with KPU website: https://www.kpu.ca/registration for further updates.

