Kwantlen Polytechnic University has announced a $20,000-endowment fund honouring the late instructor David Sale. (Photo: KPU)

KPU’s new award honours late accounting instructor

Endowment fund, memorial plaque unveiled at a ceremony at the Surrey campus

Kwantlen Polytechnic University has announced a new award named after the late accounting instructor David Sale.

The accounting faculty at KPU, along with the Surrey, Langley, North Delta chapter of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. (CPABC), announced the David Sale Endowed Memorial Award in a news release on Tuesday (Jan. 29).

Sale died in 2018, KPU said.

The $20,000-endownment award will offer an annual $1,000-award for an accounting student in their third or fourth year at KPU.

The KPU accounting faculty, according to the release, raised $5,000 for the award which the university matched with $5,000.

The Surrey, Langley, North Delta chapter of the CPABC pledged $10,000 toward the fund, said Carl Markwart, the vice-chair of the local chapter. Markwart said it “will support a perpetual scholarship for a deserving account student attending KPU who has the intent to pursue the Chartered Professional Accountant program.”

The award, according to the release, was created in memory of Sale, “a dedicated accounting instructor at KPU, where he taught for 28 years.” KPU said Sale was the chair of the accounting department for six years, and he also served on the certified general accountants board of governors.

“David Sale’s legacy lives on through our outstanding accounting program,” said Stephanie Howes, dean in the school of business at KPU. “He was most instrumental in laying the foundation of quality and excellence in the program we deliver today.”

KPU accounting instructor Laura Dallas, who spearheaded the creation of the award, said Sale was her best friend. The release also says Dallas was the executor of Sale’s estate.

“This scholarship means so much to me as I know his legacy will now live on for a long time at KPU,” she says. “Because the scholarship is here I feel he will be remembered and respected for a long time to come.”

During a ceremony at the Surrey campus, a plaque written by Dallas and dedicated to Sale was unveiled along with the new award.

“The family would like to thank all those at CPABC and KPU for their efforts in making this endowment fund come to life. David valued education and learning and it is an honour to have this fund established in his name,” said the Sale family in a statement.

For more information about awards at KPU, visit kpu.ca/awards.


