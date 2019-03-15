KPU’s Cloverdale campus launches new public works course

Kwantlen Polytechnic University has a new course focusing on the installation, maintenance and repair of water, sewer and storm drain systems to meet the “strong demand” for workers, according to a press release.

According to KPU, British Columbia will need more than 3,000 new employees in the field by 2030 as cities grow and current workers retire.

“Metro Vancouver is doing its part to provide the infrastructure, services and big-picture planning that underlie a sustainable and prosperous region, but we cannot reach our goals without a skilled workforce on the ground,” said Peter Navratil, general manager of Metro Vancouver’s liquid waste services.

“That’s why we’re happy to support initiatives like KPU’s new introduction to public works course, which will help set more students on the path to meaningful and rewarding careers in public utilities.”

The program will offer students entry-level experience and lessons on laws and regulations regarding utilities work. Upon completion of the course, graduates receive a record of achievement from KPU’s Continuing and Professional Studies department.

“KPU has listened closely to the needs of the water industry and is delighted to be launching this course to meet the need for new workers who understand the basics of public works,” says Dr. Sal Ferreras, KPU’s provost and vice-president, academic, in the release.

“The introduction to public works course carefully blends teaching students the practical skills needed to join the field with an understanding of the safety requirements involved.”

The news of the new program comes as major cuts were announced for KPU’s Faculty of Arts music program. Twenty-five courses were cut from their 2019-2020 course offerings last month, and intakes for the music program for fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 were cancelled.



