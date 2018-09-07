Photo: Kwantlen Polytechnic University Surrey Michelle Hunsche, a KPU graduate who is the project co-ordinator, working with a girl at the Lifespan Cognition Lab at Kwantlen Polytechnic University Surrey. KPU and the Centre for Child Development have partnered together for a study to to better understand the way children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and autism cope in social settings. They are now looking for participants. The child in the photo does not have FASD or autism.

HEALTH

KPU Surrey, Centre for Child Development partner on fetal alcohol syndrome project

Research to better understand social behaviours

Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Centre for Child Development have partnered together for a research project “to better understand the way children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and autism cope in social settings.”

FASD and autism, according to a news release from KPU, are both brain-based disorders and “people with these disorders may have difficulties with social interactions.”

The project is looking for children diagnosed with FASD and autism to take part in the research which involves an hour of monitored play and interaction between the children and the research assistants. Registration is now open.

KPU and the Centre for Child Development hope to finish collecting data by December, 2019.

Dr. Daniel Bernstein, the principal investigator and a psychology instructor who heads the Lifespan Cognition Lab at KPU Surrey, said children with autism are known to have problems understanding someone else’s perspective in social situations.

“We want to know if children with FASD have a similar kind of problem taking perspective or if they do better,” he said in the news release.

Michelle Hunsche, a KPU graduate who is the project co-ordinator, said in the release that while there is a lot known about autism, there’s isn’t much known about FASD and how it impacts children’s abilities to socially relate to other people.

The Centre for Child Development employs more than 150 professionals who provide services to 3,000 children with special needs each year, reads the release. By partnering with KPU on the project, according to the release, the centre hopes to “quickly translate scientific findings into new services and resources to benefit children with special needs in the Lower Mainland.”

The research project is funded by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Partnership Engage grant and is supported by the Canada Research Chairs program.

For more information about the program or to participate, visit http://lifespancognition.org/portfolio-item/participate/ or call 604-599-2162.

Previous story
Possible measles outbreak at Lower Mainland school: Fraser Health
Next story
B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

Just Posted

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

127-year-old Anniedale school moved to Museum of Surrey ‘heritage campus’

Schoolhouse moved overnight to new home in downtown Cloverdale

Surrey Board of Trade calls for funding formula change to tackle portable problem

Surrey opened the school year with 347 portables, which is 14 more than last year

IHIT seeks ‘extremely violent’ man in connection with 2017 Crescent Road murder

South Surrey’s Country Woods neighbourhood site of search for suspect Wednesday night

Cloverdale’s Terry Fox Run set for September 16

Terrance Fox will speak at Cloverdale fundraiser event

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada’s ever-volatile labour report posts ‘messy’ results for August

Fuelled by the loss of 92,000 part-time positions, August largely eliminated July’s healthy increase

B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Franchise owned by Wray family for 26 years sold to Prairie brothers Tom and John Glen

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms

Scientists learn more in their quest to help the southern resident orca, which swims off B.C.’s coast

B.C. composer’s ‘Amazing Grace’ performed at funeral of John McCain

World renowned melodist ‘tickled pink’ to be part of public mourning

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Most Read