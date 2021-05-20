Mounties were conducting a roadblock on May 18 when they said a Range Rover with known gang associates inside pulled up. (North Vancouver RCMP)

Mounties were conducting a roadblock on May 18 when they said a Range Rover with known gang associates inside pulled up. (North Vancouver RCMP)

‘Known gang associates’ caught with pills, knife and cash at North Vancouver roadblock

The suspects pulled up to Mounties Tuesday in a white Range Rover

Police said they arrested two “known gang associates” in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18 after spotting them during a drinking and driving roadblock.

The suspects pulled up in Range Rover at around 3 a.m. in North Vancouver near Capilano Road and Marine Drive, said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

“The driver rolled down the window to speak to one of the officers.”

It was then a Mountie recognized the suspect, known to police, as being involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict – which has seen more than 15 people killed this year alone.

READ MORE: Transit police apprehend suspect involved in Lower Mainland gang activity

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered thousands of dollars in cash, two bags of what police say appear to be illicit pills and a knife.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing, DeVries said

“Police agencies across Metro Vancouver are working together, sharing resources, and exchanging real-time gang intelligence in an effort to disrupt and prevent further violence.”

RELATED: Police issue warning for 8 more men involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict

“We are working to achieve the same goal: to shut down these gangsters, to take away their guns, drugs, and crime money, and to protect our communities from their reckless violence,” he said.

Also this week, Vancouver police and B.C.’s anti-gang task force both released names and photographs of known gangsters in the Lower Mainland.

The public is warned to stay away from them as displays of violence are expected to escalate in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: Police report 15 gang-linked killings in Metro Vancouver in 2021 as tensions escalate


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. gang problemcrimeRCMP

 

A photograph of the cash, pills and knife seized during the search of the suspect’s car at the traffic stop. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A photograph of the cash, pills and knife seized during the search of the suspect’s car at the traffic stop. (North Vancouver RCMP)

Previous story
Surrey Crime Prevention Society announces new president after resignation
Next story
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Just Posted

Paul Orazietti stands outside the Dann’s Electronics building which has been transformed into “Henenlotter Video” while being used for James Gunn’s HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale may soon have an all-things film and TV webpage that will chronicle the area’s film history

Paul Orazietti discusses his plan to help bring more film fans to the Cloverdale area

A Surrey Crime Prevention Society volunteer works with local youth during a Community Safety Tour.
Surrey Crime Prevention Society announces new president after resignation

Announcement made in tweet apologizing for former president’s statements

Surrey Eagles forward Christian Fitzgerald was named the MVP of the BC Hockey League’s Coquitlam pod. (Damon James photo)
Eagles’ Fitzgerald, Scarfone win BC Hockey League awards

Fitzgerald named pod MVP; Scarfone picked as top goaltender

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from May 9 to 15, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta lowest since February

104 cases May 9 to 15; overall number in Fraser Health down for the fourth week in a row

White Rock RCMP say a Burnaby man is facing charges following a ‘potentially deadly’ incident behind the wheel. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
‘Wild, erratic’ White Rock driver facing impaired, dangerous-driving, assault charges

May 8 incident ‘potentially deadly,’ says city’s top cop

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

The suspect involved in a May 8 attack is described by police as a Caucasian man with a blonde buzz cut. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
Suspect takes bolt cutters to B.C. business after being asked to wear mask: police

On Thursday, RCMP released surveillance footage of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

Mounties were conducting a roadblock on May 18 when they said a Range Rover with known gang associates inside pulled up. (North Vancouver RCMP)
‘Known gang associates’ caught with pills, knife and cash at North Vancouver roadblock

The suspects pulled up to Mounties Tuesday in a white Range Rover

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Most Read