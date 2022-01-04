King tides encroach on Imperial Lane homes in Ucluelet on Jan. 2.

King tides encroach on Imperial Lane homes in Ucluelet on Jan. 2.

King tides surge along Tofino and Ucluelet coastline

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve urges residents and visitors to be CoastSmart

King tides are rising up around Vancouver Island’s West Coast this week, but are expected to calm down by Thursday morning.

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve issued an advisory on Dec. 31 to warn West Coasters of “extreme high tides” for five consecutive days beginning on Sunday and lasting through Wednesday.

“Additional factors contributing to coastal flooding includes; high winds, large waves and storm surges. When combined these events can create coastal flooding causing beaches to flood, and drift logs to float and roll,” the advisory states.

Residents are urged to plan their shoreline activities around the tide charts and to stay alert.

“Be aware and watch the rising tide along your route to ensure that you can safely return the way you came,” it reads. “Respect the ocean’s power and stay off the beaches and drift logs if the tide or swell is high.”

All shoreline users are reminded to never turn their back to the ocean and to always leave space and time to react to sudden surges.

“Observe the conditions closely before you step out onto the beach,” the advisory reads, adding that Park Reserve staff will monitor conditions and some areas could be closed off depending on the severity of flooding seas.

More information on staying safe around local shores can be found at www.coastsmart.ca.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels in Coal Harbour

READ MORE: Incoming storm prompts extreme wave advisory at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

READ MORE: WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

B.C. Floods 2021beachesEnvironmentTofino,ucluelet

Previous story
Delta reps on 11 of 15 Metro Vancouver committees for 2022
Next story
White Rock Council top priorities on-track for 2022: city

Just Posted

A home at 2021 Indian Fort Dr. in South Surrey is ranked among the province’s 500 most expensive. (Google Streetview image)
South Surrey, White Rock homes among B.C.’s most expensive

Temporary supportive housing at 13425 107A Ave. in Whalley. (Google Maps image)
Surrey working to provide a ‘safe sleep’ for homeless people

84 Avenue-area resident Julie Cotton outside the Surrey townhouse complex where she’s lived for nine years. The city’s planned road extension will cut through the hydro corridor in the distance. “I’m very upset by it, and we’re putting up a good fight,” she said Tuesday, Jan. 4. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
On Surrey’s 84 Avenue, imminent road construction concerns those near Bear Creek Park

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains (Black Press Media)
Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains says he’ll ‘think’ about running for mayor