Airplanes in a hangar at King George Airpark in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

King George Airpark pilots must remove their aircraft

Property owner wants to grow blueberries on the Surrey land

Dozens of pilots must soon find a new home for their ultralight aircraft as the owner of the land where King George Airpark is situated on wants to turn it into a blueberry farm.

The storied airpark and flight school on site has operated for 36 years, at 4981 King George Boulevard.

“They’ve had a change of plans; they want to do something different with the property,” said airpark operator Arnold Klappe. “A pure 100 per cent exit date has not been set, but they do want it sooner rather than later.”

There are 35 aircraft on site now, he said.

“Property values are property values,” Klappe noted. “The lease came up and they wanted the property back; I did the math, I saw the numbers, I don’t blame them. I believe it’ll probably be a multi-purpose field to supply their Surrey farm market.”

homelessphoto

Klappe said it’s “for sure” the end of an era but he’ll continue his flight school elsewhere, though “probably not” in Surrey.

The land’s owner, Sukhi Rai, who is also president of the PHI Hotel Group and CEO of the RBI Group of Companies, said the property was being rented for $1,300 monthly, for “30, 40” acres. “That’s nothing, right.”

The Rais bought the land about 30 years ago and are one of the biggest blueberry growers in the area, owning adjacent properties as well.

“The land prices have gone so high. We’re blueberry growers, we’re not in the airport business, right. It’s agriculture land – we need to produce something on agriculture land.”

Still, the federal licence for the airport, he said, “is still going to stay intact.

“Down the road,” he said, he might “restart this thing,” but added that “right now it’s the biggest eyesore on any farm property.”

homelessphoto

Meantime, Rai said he will work with the pilots.

Rai said he “could talk” with other farmers, with vacant land, on the pilots’ behalf to try to help them find a new home for their aircraft.

“Some of these guys have been there for 35 years, before I even owned this property. I’m not going to tell somebody ‘get out of here,’ right. They need to find a place too.”

“I’ll work with them however it is, whatever time they need,” Rai said. “But eventually it’s zoned that I have to make the agricultural land work for me, growing some kind of produce or vegetable in there.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food
Next story
What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Just Posted

Surrey’s Brotherhood dance crew boots the ‘haters’ with another Vibe competition win

Gone global, the 15-member hip-hop group got its start in the basement of a Whalley church

Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

King George Airpark pilots must remove their aircraft

Property owner wants to grow blueberries on the Surrey land

$3 million contract awarded for White Rock Pier repair

First phase of reconstruction expected to be complete by July 31

Water motion disturbs White Rock councillors

Councillor clarifies request for ‘current supply versus Metro Vancouver connection’

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

Cancer-sniffing dog trainer speaks in Lower Mainland

Woman coming to Langley hoping to start non-profit organization for cancer-sniffing dogs

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Metro Vancouver mayors ask federal parties to pledge transit cash

Mayors’ council asks voters to make public transit an issue in upcoming federal election

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

‘See a blow? Go slow!’ campaign aimed at protecting boaters and whales

Most Read