Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Jim Hughson speaks with former White Rock Renegade, and current Canadian women’s national team member, Sara Groenewegen during the Nite of Champions virtual gala. (Contributed photo)

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Jim Hughson speaks with former White Rock Renegade, and current Canadian women’s national team member, Sara Groenewegen during the Nite of Champions virtual gala. (Contributed photo)

KidSport BC’s virtual Nite of Champions gala raises more than $100,000

‘We are very grateful and very appreciative of everybody’s commitment,’: chapter president

Not even a global pandemic could stop the Surrey/White Rock chapter of KidSport BC from helping out the region’s youngest athletes.

On Tuesday night (March 9), the non-profit group – which raises money to help cover sports registration costs for athletes whose families could not otherwise afford it – held its annual Nite of Champions gala.

Rather than the traditional in-person event, this year it was held online, with athletes and coaches being interviewed by Semiahmoo Peninsula resident, and longtime Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Jim Hughson.

And though organizers didn’t go into Tuesday’s event with any particular fundraising target in mind – largely as a result of challenges individuals and businesses have faced as a result of COVID-19 – the event raised more than $100,000, Ronnie Paterson, president of Surrey/White Rock chapter, told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

“It’s about the same (amount) as previous years, which was interesting. We continue to be in the middle of a pandemic, so for our community to raise these types of funds, it’s tremendous,” he said.

“We are very grateful and very appreciative of everybody’s commitment to our charity.”

The entire event was pre-recorded – interviews with those on National Hockey League teams took place before the season started – and featured Hughson talking with, among others, Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, Montreal Canadiens stars Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher, Edmonton Oilers chairman and longtime Hockey Canada CEO Bob Nicholson and Hockey Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer.

Canadian national women’s fastpitch team pitcher Sara Groenewegen, as well as former national team member Melanie Matthews, also spoke, and country musician Chad Brownlee performed.

“Feedback we got from people was really great. People really seem to have enjoyed the interview with Travis Green. They got to see an entirely different side of him – talking about growing up in Castlegar and about what sports meant to him growing up,” Paterson said.

While the regular, in-person galas of the past have always included a handful of notable guests, Paterson said the fact that this year’s event was virtual helped attract an even deeper roster of A-list speakers than usual. It’s something that organizers may incorporate in the future, long after the pandemic has subsided, he said.

“You’d be very, very hard-pressed to get this many (high profile) people in the same room at the same time, so maybe there’s a portion of this year’s event we can utilize again,” he said.

“It might be a hybrid situation moving forward. When we can, everyone wants to get together and see each other – that will always be important – but we’ll take what we learned and see what we can do with it.”

This year’s speakers also helped give KidSport a profile boost, Paterson noted, pointing to the fact that Gallagher tweeted out a link to the gala, “And he’s got something like 280,000 Twitter followers.”

“It gives the KidSport brand a nice boost, which is something we’ve been focusing on – making sure that everyone in our community knows that these funds are available.”


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Whitecaps to start season in Utah due to border restrictions
Next story
B.C. bounces back at Brier with decisive win

Just Posted

Left to right: Sajan Kooner, Maxwell Newsome, Adam Deleeuw, Jaxon Bruce, and Kareem El-Sheikh started an online soccer training school called MAJK Training. (Submitted)
Kids make ‘MAJK’ at Cloverdale Athletic Park

MAJK Training team creates drills ‘to inspire others and bring positivity’

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judge to deliver verdict in Travis Selje case on April 22

Rituraj Grewal is accused of criminal negligence causing death in crash that killed Surrey teen

Museum of Surrey curator Colleen Sharpe examines footage from the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906. The footage and a replica San Fran street car are part of a new museum exhibition on earthquakes. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
Shake Up: Earthquake exhibit opens at Cloverdale’s Museum of Surrey

Museum’s latest exhibition examines earthquakes and earthquake history

Fraser Health’s COVID-19 test collection centre at the South Surrey Park & Ride. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey showing slight uptick in weekly cases

Henry warns of possible increase in COVID-19 cases, specifically in Fraser Health

Surrey Vaisakhi parade crowd in Newton in April 2018. (File photo: Crystal Scuor)
Surrey could see a ‘modified version, perhaps’ of the annual Vaisakhi parade this year

‘The way it was in the past, it cannot happen this year because that just puts too many people at risk,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

Jarrett Shane Whitford, 32, was last seen in Hope in September 2020. His vehicle was found abandoned in North Vancouver on Jan. 21. (Photo/RCMP)
Last seen in Hope, missing man’s vehicle turns up abandoned in North Vancouver: RCMP

Jarrett Shane Whitford has been missing since September 2020

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

Most Read