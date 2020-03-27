The Ministry of Education has launched an online tool called Keep Learning B.C. with educations activities for all ages. (Keep Learning B.C.)

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

As spring break comes to a close, students aren’t going back to school, but resources are now in place to keep kids learning.

The B.C. Ministry of Education has launched on online tool to keep kids learning at home while plans are being made by teachers. Keep Learning B.C. offers a list of free, everyday educational activities for every age, designed to support the B.C. curriculum www.openschool.bc.ca/KeepLearning.

“While primary responsibility for continued learning will come from teachers, we know many parents and guardians are asking for additional resources to help keep kids leaning at home while plans are being put in place,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming, in a letter to parents, also signed by BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils president Andrea Sinclair.

More specific learning opportunities are expected in the coming weeks and families can expect to hear from school principals shortly.

In the meantime, the lack of structure, friends and teachers can cause anxiety in some children and the ministry encourages parents and guardians to talk to their kids.

“We are navigating this new terrain together and we must do our best to support each other’s health and well-being,” said Flemming.

“Know that these actions are temporary and we will return to regular school life down the road. In the meantime, look out for each other. We are in this together. By working together and supporting each other, we will get through this,” the letter concludes.

Children whose parents work in essential services are also being notified as the various districts work to fulfill daycare support.

READ MORE: Schools to connect with families by April 3

READ MORE: Second Vernon area high school exposed to COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sources Food Bank issues plea for donations amid COVID-19 crisis
Next story
Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Hands, washing hands”: Surrey teachers sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with COVID-19 lesson

Staff at Fleetwood Park Secondary are featured in video posted to Youtube on Friday

Surrey’s JoJo Mason brings mom along for Saturday song during Diesel Bird Digital Music Festival

Online event March 28-29 to rally behind Canadian musicians hit by COVID-19 show cancellations

Delta council passes bylaw to fine people who don’t socially distance, respect closures

Not social distancing or obeying provincial orders in Delta could set you back hundreds of dollars

From lockdown in Italy to self-isolation in South Surrey

Like many returning citizens, Peninsula-raised James Bogart & Emily Schenk have a long journey ahead

Two workers at seniors’ homes in Surrey, Langley diagnosed with COVID-19

One is a staff member at Elim Village-The Harrison, at 9025 160th St., and the other is a health worker supporting and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

Most Read