Kick boxing gyms to reopen ahead of schedule in Langley, Cloverdale and White Rock

Kick boxing gyms operating in Langley, White Rock and Cloverdale that were ordered closed because of the new COVID variant have announced plans to reopen.

A post to the 30 Minute Hit Langley Facebook page said the facility at 201 – 20445 62nd Ave. was aiming to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5, operating at 50 per cent capacity.

“We are just working out staffing details, so please stay tuned,” the notice said.

It follows what was described as a “careful review of the current Provincial Health Order and direct consultation with the Provincial Health Authority.”

Indoor adult exercise, fitness and dance centres were ordered to close as of Dec. 23 until at least Jan. 18, under new measures announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Dec. 21.

After the Langley gym closed on Dec. 22, a message to members said, “keeping safe is [a] priority and when Dr. Henry tells us we can open our doors we will be ready to greet you all back.”

A post by Box2Fit said their White Rock facility would open at 50 per cent capacity this week, and their Cloverdale facility would do the same on Jan. 10.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the 30 Minute Hit, Box2Fit, and to the Fraser Health Authority.

Meanwhile, an online petition against the shutdown of gyms and fitness centres has gathered 41,000 signatures in two weeks.

The Change.org petition “John Horgan keep B.C.’s gyms open,” called the shutdown order “erroneous and a disservice” to fitness centres.

It argues the gyms and fitness centres already have systems in place “to go back to the reduced capacities from last year, including arranged bookings and distanced machines to prevent the spread of the virus. There is no reason why these practices cannot resume, especially since they are acceptable in venues with more people inside and far more opportunities for the virus to spread.”

