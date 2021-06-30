Keys to South Surrey’s new Grandview Heights Secondary in-hand, says district

South Surrey’s newest high school is finally finished.

Surrey Schools superintendent Jordan Tinney shared the word in a tweet Wednesday (June 30) morning.

“Awesome news for @Surrey_Schools The keys to Grandview Secondary are in our hands,” Tinney wrote.

Opening of the 16987 25 Ave. school was originally planned for the beginning of the 2020 school year. In late 2018, school district officials said that target was pushed back because it could not be built within the $60.6 million budget, as a result of “changing market conditions.”

Construction on the school began in May 2019. At the groundbreaking, then-minister of education Rob Fleming said the province had to add $32.6 million to the budget to ensure it could go ahead. Actual construction costs were estimated at $68 million.

Situated immediately northeast of the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, the school has capacity for 1,500 students.

