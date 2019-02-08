More than two pounds of ketamine was discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in a false compartment of a southbound vehicle Thursday. (U.S. CBP photo)

Ketamine seized at border after false compartment found in vehicle

One man arrested by U.S. officials at Peace Arch crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Arch border crossing seized more than two pounds of ketamine Thursday after discovering the substance in a false compartment of a southbound vehicle.

Around 2 p.m. Feb. 7, a male driver – the lone occupant of a Nissan Quest – attempted to cross the border but was referred for further inspection, according to a CBP news release issued Friday afternoon.

A vehicle and the ketamine were seized by border officers. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old male.

“This is a great example of the hard work our CBP officers do every day,” said Area Port Director Kenneth L. Williams. “Our officers’ diligence, perseverance, and hard work protect our borders and keep dangerous narcotics out of the hands of our children.”

Ketamine is a medication mainly used for starting and maintaining anesthesia. It can also be used for dealing with chronic pain.

The Blaine Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST Blaine) continues to investigate the case, the release notes.


