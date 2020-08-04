Keno machine shutdown was no tech glitch, it was $50K prize for Surrey woman

Ticket checked at the Panorama Shell store in Surrey

Keno player Liza Byrne says she plans to spend part of her $50,000 in winnings on a family trip to Tofino and save the rest.

The Surrey resident won the prize after checking her July 12 ticket at the Panorama Shell store on 56th Ave.

Byrne said she was “really worried” when she checked her ticket and the lottery retailer said, “You shut down my machine!”

Worry turned to joy when Byrne realized the source of the machine’s freeze wasn’t a technical glitch, it was a $50,000 prize.

Byrne said her lottery win feels “amazing…so incredible.”

