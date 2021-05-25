A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)

Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A Kelowna church has been fined for having an indoor in-person gathering last week.

Kelowna RCMP said in a statement the detachment received reports of an indoor gathering at the church on May 19, around 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they investigated the area and were able to determine a number of people were inside.

“Police spoke with a representative of the church, explained the current COVID-19 regulations and restrictions and the consequences for failing to abide by the Public Health order,” police said.

Besides the warning, the church was fined $2,300 for non-compliance.

“We all have an important role to play during this public health emergency. Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we urge citizens to adhere to the orders to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission,” Supt. Kara Triance said.

“While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions under the Emergency Program Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, to keep our community safe.”

The RCMP did not provide further details on the church.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Still no answers for family of woman who died in White Rock police cells five years ago
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Clover Lanes is seen on May 7, a few days after the building was sold and the 72-year-old business was closed for good. The Church of Pentecost Canada will be opening up its doors in the old bowling alley in September. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Newton church to move into Clover Lanes building

Church of Pentecost Canada will open for services in September

Members of a team jump for joy after winning a soccer bowling-type drill during a She Can clinic hosted by Surrey FC association at Newton Athletic Park on March 22. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey-area sports clubs react positively to B.C.’s reopening plan

‘Great news coming from the ministry today,’ one soccer association tweeted

Delta police were executing a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (DPD Chief Neil Dubord/Twitter photo)
UPDATE: Police on scene of suspected drug lab in North Delta

Police executing warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue

Charlie Don’t Surf manager Kyle Grant welcomes customers to partake in indoor dining Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock, South Surrey restaurants welcome indoor diners once more

Marine Drive one-way debate could be back on the table, says councillor

John Horgan (Canadian Press files)
B.C. re-opening plan not like ‘flick of switch,’ Surrey board of trade CEO warns

Premier John Horgan rolled out four-step reopening plan Tuesday

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as early July

Most Read