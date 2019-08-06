Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, Kelowna RCMP received a report of mischief in progress, where a shirtless male suspect was said to be throwing rocks at vehicles parked in the 2000-block of Harvey Avenue. (File)

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a “series of careless acts” which led to a father trying to restrain a man who was allegedly throwing rocks at cars on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, RCMP officers responded to reports of a shirtless man throwing rocks at parked vehicles around the 2000-block of Harvey Avenue. Witnesses told RCMP the man continued to damage parked vehicles on the south side of Harvey Avenue as he rode his bike westbound.

READ MORE: Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

READ MORE: Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

That’s when an air of vigilantism struck a Kelowna father.

“A civilian who had been inside one of those vehicles with his young child, jumped out and confronted the suspect,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“The adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries during his attempt to physically restrain the suspect. Thankfully, his child was not harmed during the incident.”

Following the altercation, the suspect entered a nearby business where he was apprehended by RCMP officers as he attempted to flee out the back door.

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old Kelowna man who was wanted on unrelated warrants. He was held in police custody and faces a number of criminal charges.

Any witnesses or victims of the incident who have not yet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP are asked to do so by calling 250-762-3300.

