Most routes in the Kootenays require winter tires stay on your vehicle until April 30, 2021. Ministry of Transportation map.

Most routes in the Kootenays require winter tires stay on your vehicle until April 30, 2021. Ministry of Transportation map.

Keep your snow tires on until April 30: B.C. transportation ministry

Ministry of Transportation reminds drivers not to change tires early

While the warm spring weather has us all beginning spring chores, the Ministry of Transportation is reminding drivers that one chore you should put off until the end of April is changing your winter tires.

Winter tires are to remain on your vehicles for many roads in the province, and certainly throughout the Kootenays, until April 30. Until that date your vehicle should be equipped with tires with the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated routes.

Tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.

Two years ago, regulations were extended to April 30 from March 31 on select highways, most of which are in the Interior and northern parts of the province. Road conditions can change quickly, and snowfall is still possible in these regions.

While maintenance crews strive to keep routes safe and in the best possible condition, people must use caution and slow down when they encounter bad weather or limited visibility. Driving to current conditions will improve safety for everyone on the road.

Heavy snowfall or rapidly warming spring temperatures can increase the risk of avalanches in some areas. This can cause temporary highway closures while ministry avalanche experts ensure safe conditions. Obey all traffic control personnel during these times.

READ MORE: Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

READ MORE: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seek man charged with hate crime in Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre vandalism

Just Posted

Joe Viel, manager of Cloverdale Community Cycles, stands among some of the bikes that will be up for grabs April 10. The cycle shop is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Cycles to hold bike sale April 10

Repair shop selling bikes for both kids and adults

104 Avenue Centre, a long-vacant building located on 104th Avenue in Surrey, pictured on April 6, 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY NOW & THEN: Inside the Whalley building that’s been vacant for two decades (VIDEO)

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

Direct-support staff who work with individuals who have developmental disabilities should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, says the head of UNITI. (Metro photo)
Support workers for those with disabilities left behind in B.C. vaccine-rollout ‘oversight’

UNITI CEO Doug Tennant says misunderstanding is putting vulnerable people at greater risk

Markita Kaulius, with picture of her daughter Kassandra – who was killed by a drunk driver in Surrey – in the background. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Hiring cop who drove impaired sends wrong signal, Surrey mom of drunk driving victim says

Surrey councillor says hiring ‘implies that SPS standards are low or that it is desperate to fill positions’

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected of sex assault on child in South Surrey park

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Artist’s rendering of The Exchange, a mass timber commercial-industrial-office project in Kelowna to be completed in late 2023. (Faction Projects Inc.)
B.C. funds 12 mass-timber research and development projects

Saanich fire station, Kelowna commercial building included

Yves Castonguay, 47, is wanted on hate crime and mischief charges in connection to vandalism at the Chinese Cultural Centre in April 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)
Police seek man charged with hate crime in Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre vandalism

Yves Castonguay, 47, is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for the April 2020 incident

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
IHIT still seeks to ID human remains found in Hope area

Circumstances are suspicious, IHIT seeking information

A small memorial to Rich Goulet at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Petitioners want Pitt Meadows gym named for late coach Goulet

Online petition gathering thousands of names quickly

Plant closures and shipping disruptions during the pandemic have held up shipments of some winter tires (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)
Keep your snow tires on until April 30: B.C. transportation ministry

Ministry of Transportation reminds drivers not to change tires early

Darcee O’Hearn found her honey bees dead a few weeks ago, all showing signs of poisoning. Since then the two queen bees have also died. Photos: Darcee O’Hearn
Kootenay beekeeping family urges caution with chemicals after 2 hives poisoned

Darcee O’Hearn recalls hearing what sounded like raindrops, but was actually her bees dying

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

Most Read