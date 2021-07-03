Katzie First Nation collecting for Lytton wildfire victims

Donations for the fire victims of Lytton. (Katzie First Nation/Special to the News)

Katzie First Nation has started a collection of donations for the Lytton fire victims.

The Katzie community is trying to fill two 50-foot trailers and a large U-Haul truck donated for use by Elmer Erickson.

And, after one public drop off Friday morning, Katzie Chief Grace George has been overwhelmed with donations so far.

She has about 15 to 20 volunteers from all over Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, the Rotary, Katzie community members, and various other non-profit groups – but she still needs more to sort the donations.

“It’s heart wrenching to imagine what the Lytton people are experiencing,” said George.

The idea to collect donations came from one of their elders who was compelled to do something to help, noted George.

And when they went to see if they could rent a U-Haul truck, everything snowballed from there, she said.

When George put up an online post, she was unprepared for the amount of support they received.

A list of recommended donations include: toilet paper, paper towels, flats of water and Gatorade, juice boxes, canned fruits and vegetables, children’s games and activities, various personal hygeine items, fans, feminine products, hand wipes, clothing, baby items, flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, gift cards, pet food, animal carriers, and general medicines.

Once the trailers and truck are full, they are going to drive to various distribution centres, helping those displaced by the wildfire. One local cemtre is at Seabird Island which will be taking 250 evacuees, and another emergency response centre is located in Chilliwack. From there volunteers will be driving to Merritt and Kamloops.

Based on the amount of donations they have received so far, they might start taking the donations to the distribution centres as early as Saturday.

“It’s just kind of turned into something way bigger than I’d imagined it would be,” said George.

“Which is amazing and so beautiful to witness – so many people coming together just to lend a hand and to support a good cause.”

People are welcome to drop off donations between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 at 10946 Katzie Rd., at the Katzie Youth Centre, in Pitt Meadows.

Anyone wanting to volunteer is being asked to email grace@katzie.ca.