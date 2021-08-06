Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. (@maureenshenher2/Twitter)

Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. (@maureenshenher2/Twitter)

Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

Fire discovered on July 13

A wildfire burning at 5,669 hectares on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway has sparked an evacuation order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area.

The area, which is classified as Electoral Area N in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, is in range of the July Mountain wildfire, which has been burning since July 13.

The fire is considered out of control and is one of the 31 wildfires of note burning in B.C., all of which are through the Interior.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
