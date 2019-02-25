(Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

  • Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man who sent a young teen cash, pizza and clothing in exchange for a nude photo pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Friday to using telecommunications to arrange a sexual offence against a child.

Court heard 36-year-old Justin Harvey McGowan met a 13-year-old girl last September through the online app Whisper, which allows users to post anonymously.

The two never met face-to-face, but the girl sent McGowan a nude photo. In exchange, he sent her $100, a hoodie, pizza and a brownie.

Police were made aware of the situation and McGowan was arrested and charged.

McGowan apologized in court on Friday.

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated,” he said, noting he was intoxicated at the time.

READ MORE: Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

READ MORE: Advocates warn parents about Snapchat map dangers

Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo is seeking a jail term of 12 to 18 months, while defence lawyer Don Campbell pitched a six-month prison sentence.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said he needs time to think about the sentence. Lawyers are expected to meet next week to set a date for a decision.

McGowan is not in custody.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley
Next story
Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Just Posted

‘Phase-in’ process proposed to better introduce townhomes, students to Clayton area

166 townhouses proposed for Clayton would be released in ‘phases’

Wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected

Surrey Eagles end season with victory over Rivermen

South Surrey team finishes last in BCHL, misses playoffs

PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year breaks fundraising record

More than $90,000 raised for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

South Surrey mother describes killing her daughter in police video

Lisa Batstone collapsed to the floor as she answers RCMP investigators questions

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

5 to start your day

High winds expected, a gun threat made on social media, and more

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

Most Read