Gary Hill and BCLC interim president and CEO Linda Cavanaugh (BCLC)

Kamloops, B.C., man splits $70M jackpot with Ontario winner

Semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire

A semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest millionaire, after he claimed a $35-million winning ticket.

Gary Hill, who’s 61 and lives in Kamloops, chose all seven numbers correctly in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

He will split the jackpot with a Toronto-area winner.

Hill says he collapsed on his bed and cried for 15 minutes when he found out, then promptly called his mom to share the news.

He says he wants to use his winnings to travel to Denmark and give some money to family.

The jackpot kept building for weeks until the June 22 draw.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Previous story
Anti-vax B.C. doctor sues College of Physicians and Surgeons over free speech
Next story
Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters were called to a home at 163 Street and 109 Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Thursday (July 8). (Shane MacKichan photo)
PHOTOS: Overnight fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Second Cup for Surrey scout with NHL’s Lightning, but first time lifting the trophy

Synthetic turf is installed at a field at South Surrey Athletic Park in 2005. Field No. 8 at the park will soon be converted from grass to turf, as well. (File photo)
South Surrey, Newton sports fields to be converted to turf

Andrew Doucette. (IHIT handout)
Homicide police looking for witnesses of ‘altercation’ at Surrey mall