Kahlon seeking re-election in Delta North

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon announces the opening of the movable counterflow lane on the Alex Fraser Bridge at a demonstration of the zipper truck used to move the barrier on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (James Smith photo)

Ravi Kahlon will be seeking a second term as MLA for Delta North.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the BC NDP announced Kahlon had been nominated as the party’s candidate for Delta North in the next provincial election.

“My wife, my son and I absolutely love living in North Delta and I’m so excited to begin my next campaign to represent the amazing people who live here,” Kahlon said in a press release. “As we all struggle with this pandemic, I’m thankful for John Horgan’s leadership to protect people’s health and reopen our economy to get people back to work safely.”

The two-time Olympian was first elected in May 2017, and was named parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism under Premier John Horgan when the NDP formed government in July of that year, where he played a significant role in restoring B.C.’s Human Rights Commission.

In July 2019, Kahlon was moved to his current position as parliamentary secretary for forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development.

“You know Ravi is on the side of regular people and thanks to his work within our government, we’re on the right track — but there’s much more to do,” Horgan said in a press release. “Now is the time to strengthen our health care system to keep people healthy, and build back a better B.C. where everyone has a secure future.”



