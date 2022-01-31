Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Justin Trudeau says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Canada’s PM ‘feeling fine’ and will keep working remotely

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he tested positive for COVID-19 today.

He says on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and that he will keep working remotely this week as he follows public health guidelines.

His tweet also encourages everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau revealed last Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

He told The Canadian Press on Friday that it was because one of his three children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau is set to deliver remarks and take questions from the media this morning through a remote news conference.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Surrey council to vote on Stage 2 of Semiahmoo Town Centre plan
Next story
3 people, including a child, killed in ‘devastating’ East Vancouver fire

Just Posted

Stage 2 of the Semiahmoo Town Centre plan is to come to Surrey council Monday. (Surrey image)
Surrey council to vote on Stage 2 of Semiahmoo Town Centre plan

Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey.
PHOTOS: Thunder Indigenous Rugby hosts selection camp in South Surrey for New Zealand tour

30 to 50 millimetres is expected before evening when the system will taper off into a few showers. (Black Press files)
Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Hundreds turned out in Langley Saturday morning, Jan. 29, to show support for the trucker convoy from B.C. that has arrived in Ottawa to demonstrate against vaccine mandates. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Hundreds of supporters rally in Langley to support Ottawa protest convoy