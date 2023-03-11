Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday (March. 11) Surrey Fire responded to a call at Bristol Estate apartments (13315 104 Ave)

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday Surrey Fire responded to a call at Bristol Estate apartments

Surrey fire found a deceased individual when extinguishing a fire in an apartment on Saturday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday (March. 11) Surrey Fire responded to a call at Bristol Estate apartments (13315 104 Ave) in Whalley. Mark Seter, a Surrey Fire Service assistant chief said the deceased individual appears to be the occupant of the suite.

Seter told the Now-Leader that Surrey fire extinguished the fire quickly. As a result, the fire was contained to the apartment on the first floor and no other units had smoke or water damage.

Surrey fire did not hear the smoke alarms upon arrival. Seter suggests that residents test their smoke detectors monthly to ensure they are working properly.

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation and says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to come


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

fireSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coquitlam RCMP continue search for woman missing for 8 days; car found near Fraser River

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Just after 8 a.m. Saturday (March. 11) Surrey Fire responded to a call at Bristol Estate apartments (13315 104 Ave)

Semiahmoo Thunderbirds’ Torian Lee drives to the hoop up and over Kelowna opponents during Friday’s semifinal win at Langley Events Centre, on March 10, 2023. (Photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)
History tonight: First ever all-Surrey fight for B.C. basketball crown in top senior boys division

The award winners were Kamaljit Lehal, Lehal Law Corporation (for Entrepreneur in Small Business), Lesley Jones, EconoWise Sunrooms Patio Covers (Entrepreneur, Large Business), Gurjit Kaur Tiwana, Invictus Law LLP (Professional), Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society (Not-for-Profit Leader), Lisa Skakun, Coast Capital Savings (Corporate Leadership), Anamika Sangar, Surrey Schools/Community Schools Partnership (Emerging Leader) and Dr. Jennifer Marchbank, Surrey Pride Society, SFU, Youth 4 A Change (Social Trailblazer). (Photo: Anna Burns)
7 Surrey Women in Business award winners named at sold-out luncheon for 450

Horses and their drivers cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale March 8 as they train for their weekly races. The spring racing season has been running for a few weeks now and Harness Racing B.C. president Kelly MacMillan said things are off to a “terrific start.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing at Fraser Downs off to ‘terrific start’

Pop-up banner image