Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey fire found a deceased individual when extinguishing a fire in an apartment on Saturday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday (March. 11) Surrey Fire responded to a call at Bristol Estate apartments (13315 104 Ave) in Whalley. Mark Seter, a Surrey Fire Service assistant chief said the deceased individual appears to be the occupant of the suite.

Seter told the Now-Leader that Surrey fire extinguished the fire quickly. As a result, the fire was contained to the apartment on the first floor and no other units had smoke or water damage.

Surrey fire did not hear the smoke alarms upon arrival. Seter suggests that residents test their smoke detectors monthly to ensure they are working properly.

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation and says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

