City of Surrey has issued just a sprinkling of lawn-watering fines so far

Two weeks into a ban on lawn-watering in Metro Vancouver, fewer than a dozen fines have been issued in Surrey, and all of them have been handed out for violations on residential properties.

Oliver Lum, the city’s communications manager, said as of Tuesday (Aug. 15), just nine fines had been imposed since Stage 2 watering restrictions kicked in on Aug. 4.

Violating the ban in Surrey can cost up to $300.

“Bylaws’ goal is to seek compliance prior to issuing a ticket,” Lum noted in an email to Peace Arch News.

How Surrey’s compliance compares to others in the region was not immediately clear. PAN has requested statistics from the Township of Langley, Delta and White Rock.

Metro Vancouver officials, meanwhile, say it’s too soon to say if the restrictions are having the desired effect – of conserving drinking water.

They were implemented “due to continued high water demand and forecasted hot, dry weather.”

In a July news release announcing the ban, Metro Vancouver chair George Harvie said water consumption across the region had been about 20 per cent higher than last year, with residents using more water every day compared to 2022, the release noted.

Since the restrictions were imposed, consumption has dropped “very slightly,” Metro Vancouver officials said Thursday (Aug. 17).

“But that could be mostly due to people being away on summer vacations,” communications specialist Jennifer Saltman noted.

“We need more time to really see a trend and sustained reduction,” Saltman continued. “Recent rains weren’t enough to increase reservoir levels because the water was absorbed by the ground and plants – and conservation is still key.”

This summer is the first year in nearly a decade that Metro Vancouver has advanced to Stage 2 restrictions. The last time was in 2015, due to a low snowpack and dry conditions.

Saltman said demand and reservoir levels are being monitored on a daily basis, and resources are being managed accordingly.

