June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

It may be getting closer to summer, but snow is still in the forecast for southern B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across dozens of highways in the region.

Flurries are expected above the 1,300 to 1,500 metre elevation mark as a cold upper trough moves through the province.

The weather agency is forecasting for about two to five centimetres of snow overnight through Friday morning.

The Okanagan Connector could see up to 10 centimetres of snowfall.

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 may also get between two to five centimetres.

In northern B.C., the Highway 97 from the Rocky Mountain foothills to the Liard River can also expect flurries overnight.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the advisory warns.

Environment Canada said the precipitation will change to rain later on Friday as the airmass begins to warm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Just Posted

Annual fair for ‘sheep enthusiasts’ arrives in Cloverdale this Saturday

Wool ‘n Ewe A-Fair is a showcase, auction, learning opportunity all in one

South Surrey residents call for action on old-growth forests

Resident presented MLA Stephanie Cadiuex a letter, asking for change in forestry industry

Residents group protests against proposed 35-storey North Delta highrise

Neighbours say the project is out of line with the OCP, cite concerns about traffic and livability

In badminton, Surrey school nets six straight provincial championships

Fraser Heights Firehawks fly again at 16-team tourney in Victoria

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident at Fraser Heights Secondary shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

June snowfall expected on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

North Delta happenings: week of June 6

Events and community listings for North Delta

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Most Read