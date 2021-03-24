This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 14 to 20, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 14 to 20, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

Jump in number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta

141 active cases for the week of March 14 to 20 the most in the city since the week ending Dec. 5

There was another jump in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta last week, marking the most cases in the city since early December.

Every Wednesday, the BC Centre for Disease Control releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area of residence. The latest weekly map shows Delta had 141 cases for the week of March 14 to 20, a jump of 24 over the week previous week.

The number of active cases in the city has been climbing for seven straight weeks — from a low of 59 the week ending Jan. 30 to a high of 117 for the week ending March 13 — and last week’s numbers are the second highest since the BC CDC began releasing weekly case totals by local health area. The previous high was the week ending Dec. 5 — the first weekly map released by the BC CDC — with 208 cases.

(Story continues below graph)

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region increased last week to 2,215, up 83 cases from the week before and the highest number of active cases since the week ending Dec. 19 (2,839).

Six of the other 12 other local health areas in the region also saw increases over the previous week, most notably in Surrey, South Surrey/White Rock, Langley and Abbotsford, which saw their active case counts climb by 21, 33, 31 and 20, respectively.

From the start of the pandemic through the end of February 2021, there were a total of 2,723 COVID-19 cases in Delta, with 317 new cases from Jan. 31, 2021.

THE LATEST: B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday (March 24, 2021)

SEE ALSO: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says (March 23, 2021)

Meanwhile, there are currently no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities.

As of Wednesday morning (March 24), Fraser Health listed exposures at five Delta schools on its website: Burnsview Secondary (March 10), Gibson Elementary (March 11 and 12), McCloskey Elementary (March 11), North Delta Secondary (March 10 and 11) and Immaculate Conception School (March 11).

Fraser Health defines exposure as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.” Two or more individuals is defined as a cluster, while an outbreak describes a situation involving “multiple individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections when transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.”

SEE ALSO: B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29 (March 23, 2021)

SEE ALSO: Mass vaccination centres set to open in South Surrey, Cloverdale and Delta (March 23, 2021)

SEE ALSO: Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry (March 22, 2021)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Just Posted

Assistant coach Simon Gau instructs players on one of Cloverdale Minor Baseball’s Mosquito division teams. Mosquito is the division name for U11. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Baseball returns to Cloverdale after players lost entire season last year

‘It’s been a long, weird year,’ says Matthew Rudolfs

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 14 to 20, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Jump in number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta

141 active cases for the week of March 14 to 20 the most in the city since the week ending Dec. 5

Dogs are only allowed on the White Rock promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Dog season on White Rock promenade approaching tail-end

City bylaw that allows dogs on walkway during offseason ends March 31, restarts in fall

A SkyTrain car rolls through Surrey’s City Centre, subject of a planning update at city hall. (File photo)
Development pressures prompt need for Surrey City Centre Plan update

Two surveys are part of public engagement campaign launched by city hall

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)
VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17. Two people have been charged in (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Most Read