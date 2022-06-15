Courthouse in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Courthouse in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Judge’s decision upheld to quash search warrant related to Hells Angels clubhouse in Surrey

Higher court dismissed Attorney General of Canada appeal

A higher court has dismissed the Attorney General of Canada’s appeal to overturn a B.C. Supreme Court decision to quash an RCMP search warrant related to the Hells Angels’ Hardside Chapter clubhouse in Surrey.

The Crown appealed to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia a 2021 order by Justice Miriam Gropper to quash the warrant on eight categories of evidence, arguing there were “reasonable grounds to obtain eternal video surveillance of the property to be searched” which could have been severed from seven other aspects of the warrant.

But appeal court Justice Anne MacKenzie found there was no basis for Gropper to authorize a search at the clubhouse, located in the 18000-block of 96 Avenue.

“The possibility that evidence could be found is not enough. Relying on possibility would import speculation into the analysis and compromise the privacy interests of anyone connected to a property that is tangentially related to a police investigation,” MacKenzie noted in her reasons for judgment.

Appeal court Justices Lauri Ann Fenlon and Susan Griffin concurred with MacKenzie’s decision to dismiss the government’s appeal.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtCops and CourtsHells AngelsSurrey

Previous story
Nixed vaccine mandate to let hundreds of suspended airport employees back to work
Next story
B.C. family discovers 56-year-old message in bottle on Vancouver Island beach

Just Posted

Pacific Community Resources Society CEO Debbie Anderson Eng speaks at public hearing June 13 at Surrey city hall. (Screen shot)
Surrey council gives nod to supportive housing for youth

Rain Pierre designed the plaques that will be displayed in every educational building in Surrey, acknowledging the Coast Salish land the buildings reside on. (Surrey Schools photo)
Land acknowledgement plaques to be installed in every Surrey school

Seized drugs, weapons and cash in a photo posted to Surrey RCMP’s website on Wednesday morning (June 15). (Photo: Surrey RCMP) Seized drugs, weapons and cash in a photo posted to Surrey RCMP’s website on Wednesday morning (June 15). (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP arrest 9 during drugs, gun seizure in Whalley

Courthouse in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judge’s decision upheld to quash search warrant related to Hells Angels clubhouse in Surrey