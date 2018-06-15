Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman was arrested Friday, after a federal judge revoked his house arrest.

The Associated Press is reporting that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Manafort into custody after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Paul Manafort departs Federal District Court after a hearing, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Previous story
Off-leash dogs attack B.C. senior, pit bull
Next story
B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Just Posted

Surrey’s hidden heroes honoured at RCMP awards ceremony

More than 170 people were honoured at the Surrey RCMP’s Officer in Charge Awards Thursday

Sonar search set for Saturday for Surrey man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

UPDATED: Christian university loses law school case in Supreme Court

The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

North Delta Lions Club donates $2,000 to Surrey Food Bank

Donation one of many made by the service club over the past several weeks

OUR VIEW: To make Surrey safer from gang violence, we all must play our part

We can’t simply look to our politicians for a be-all, end-all solution

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Stephanie Mitchell of Courtenay is leading a contest to appear on Maxim’s cover in an upcoming issue

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

5 to start your day

TWU loses fight for proposed law school in Supreme Court, Maple Ridge senior attacked and more

Most Read