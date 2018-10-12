Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator so she can understand court proceedings, and a judge has recommended the province fund that request.

The mother’s lawyer, Esther Kornfeld, told the court her client’s friend translated proceedings last month after a man accused of the crime made his first appearance.

Ibrahim Ali was back in court today, but Marrisa Shen’s mother wasn’t in the gallery that was packed with supporters of the family of the girl who was found dead July 19, 2017.

READ MORE: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

READ MORE: More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

Provincial court Judge Harbans Dhillon told Kornfeld she didn’t know if she could “bind the hands of the minister” who could provide funding for a court-certified translator.

Ali, a Syrian national who stood as an Arabic translator interpreted proceedings, is scheduled to return to court Nov. 23 to allow Crown counsel time to put together disclosure material.

Outside court, supporters of Shen’s family lined the street holding up signs calling for justice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules
Next story
B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Just Posted

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

Cabinet minister talks pot with Langley stakeholders as legalization looms

Bill Blair and MP John Aldag spoke to locals about marijuana rules.

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Surrey school trustee candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

School board hopefuls asked to state top issues

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Police say they received six separate reports in August and Summer regarding the distribution and possession of images showing children being sexually abused.

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Canucks owner says Abbotsford one ‘option’ for farm team

Club’s contract with current home of farm team expires at the end of this hockey year

Most Read