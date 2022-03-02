People listen to a sermon delivered by a pastor from the back of a flatbed truck parked on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as a protest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People listen to a sermon delivered by a pastor from the back of a flatbed truck parked on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as a protest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Judge dismisses bid to halt federal emergency measures, calling issue moot

Group had asked for an injunction to stay Liberal use of the emergencies law and associated measures

A judge has dismissed a group’s bid to halt federal use of the Emergencies Act, saying the matter is moot because the government has already revoked the powers used to quell protests.

In his ruling, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley also says Canadian Frontline Nurses and member Kristen Nagle are not entitled to reimbursement of costs for a motion that was “doomed to failure from the outset.”

The group and Nagle, who took part in the anti-government protests, asked the Federal Court for an injunction last month to stay Liberal use of the emergencies law and associated measures while their full case plays out.

The group opposes what it sees as “unreasonable” COVID-19-related mandates and restrictions that have been implemented by various governments.

The group and Nagle ultimately want the court to rule that the federal government strayed beyond its jurisdiction in declaring a public order emergency last month, saying the move was unconstitutional.

The emergencies law allowed for direction to banks to freeze assets, and the group expressed concern that members were at risk of prosecution, or of having their accounts and credit cards restrained, even after revocation of the emergency orders.

RELATED: Court extends freeze on Ottawa protest donations tied to class-action lawsuit

RELATED: Trudeau says Emergencies Act can now be revoked as crisis calms down

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
City of White Rock hires new director of planning
Next story
VIDEO: West Kootenay man saves deer from freezing river

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nation artist Brandon Gabriel cuts the ribbon in front of his new mural at Don Christian Elementary Feb. 28. The mural depicts an eagle, a hummingbird and a wolf, symbolising respect, resiliency and responsibility. (Image via surreyschools.ca)
New mural unveiled at Don Christian Elementary School

Dancers at the 2017 FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park in Surrey. (File photo: Gord Goble)
FVDED music festival to return to Surrey park this summer after 2-year break

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year event walk through Cloverdale Feb. 26 in support of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $230K

Rock band Trigger Mafia will be featured during the Hell or High Water benefit concert and day-long telethon on Sunday, March 13. Later, the band will be playing its first live show at Vancouver’s Roxy Cabaret, on April 1. (File photo)
‘Hell or High Water’ concert and telethon to involve Surrey-area musicians and studio March 13