Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alta, on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Peterson`s family says the controversial Toronto author and professor is recovering from an addiction to benzodiazepine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter

Jordan Peterson rose to fame as a self-help guru and made headlines opposing a bill to give rights to trans people

The daughter of controversial Canadian author Jordan Peterson says her father is recovering in Russia from “physical dependence” to anti-anxiety medication.

Mikhaila Peterson says in a YouTube video that her father had been prescribed a low dose of Benzodiazepine a few years ago following a severe autoimmune reaction to food.

She says the dose was increased after his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April, and he’s been suffering from dependency to the psychoactive drug for the last eight months.

The 28-year-old says her father went to Russia for an emergency medical detox after several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals.

Mikhaila says her father’s health is now improving after a four-week stint in an intensive care unit, but he still has a long way to full recovery.

Jordan Peterson rose to fame as a self-help guru who earlier made headlines because of his opposition to Bill C-16, which extends legal rights to transgender people in Canada.

READ MORE: Cineplex Langley one of two B.C. theatres to screen Jordan Peterson documentary

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey stops fining Uber drivers, McCallum says ‘time to move on’
Next story
Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

Just Posted

Cloverdale yoga studio challenges people to break—or break up with—their scales

Smiling Hearts Yoga Fitness Studio in Clayton Heights held a “break the scale” day Feb. 8

VIDEO/PHOTOS: ‘Amazing memories’ of Surrey’s Celebration Site during 2010 Winter Olympics

Live music, RCMP Musical Ride and more at Holland Park for 17 days in February of 2010

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Premier Horgan to see ‘tsunami of resistance’ against Surrey’s plan to sink RCMP

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign to deliver 40,008-signature petition to Horgan’s office at high noon Valentine’s Day, Ivan Scott says

Lyft expands ride-hailing services to north Surrey

New service area brings it more in line with Uber

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Most Read