Johnston Road to close for streetscape work

Johnston Road is to be closed between Russell Avenue and Johnston Road next week, for the completion of work on the first phase of the city’s Johnston Road Revitalization Project. (File photo)

The City of White Rock has OK’d the closure of a one-block stretch of Johnston Road next week, in connection with ongoing work on its revitalization project.

According to a news release issued just after noon Tuesday, the thoroughfare just south of North Bluff Road (16 Avenue) to Russell Avenue will only be open to pedestrians, emergency vehicles and business deliveries from Sept. 10-15.

“After conducting major excavations to upgrade critical water and sewer infrastructure, installing soil-cell structures for the new trees, and addressing sidewalk safety matters on the east side of Johnson Road, the City of White Rock has reached a stage in the project where the City is now able to expedite the remaining construction work required to complete this phase,” the release states.

“Although there may be intermittent sidewalk closures, pedestrian access to Johnston Road businesses will still be available.”

The closure is to take effect at 5 a.m. on Monday and continue until 7 p.m. next Saturday.

Pre-construction for the project began mid-May, followed by the launch of streetscape work in June.

Tuesday’s release notes the contractor “will increase crew attendance and activity on site to accelerate project completion.”

As well, free parking will be available at the parking lot at the corner of Johnston Road and Russell Avenue, “for businesses and customers visiting the area.”