Johnston Road is to be closed between Russell Avenue and Johnston Road next week, for the completion of work on the first phase of the city’s Johnston Road Revitalization Project. (File photo)

Johnston Road to close for streetscape work

Access to continue for pedestrians, emergency vehicles and business traffic: city

The City of White Rock has OK’d the closure of a one-block stretch of Johnston Road next week, in connection with ongoing work on its revitalization project.

According to a news release issued just after noon Tuesday, the thoroughfare just south of North Bluff Road (16 Avenue) to Russell Avenue will only be open to pedestrians, emergency vehicles and business deliveries from Sept. 10-15.

“After conducting major excavations to upgrade critical water and sewer infrastructure, installing soil-cell structures for the new trees, and addressing sidewalk safety matters on the east side of Johnson Road, the City of White Rock has reached a stage in the project where the City is now able to expedite the remaining construction work required to complete this phase,” the release states.

“Although there may be intermittent sidewalk closures, pedestrian access to Johnston Road businesses will still be available.”

The closure is to take effect at 5 a.m. on Monday and continue until 7 p.m. next Saturday.

Pre-construction for the project began mid-May, followed by the launch of streetscape work in June.

READ MORE: White Rock to begin Johnston Road ‘beautification’ construction

Tuesday’s release notes the contractor “will increase crew attendance and activity on site to accelerate project completion.”

As well, free parking will be available at the parking lot at the corner of Johnston Road and Russell Avenue, “for businesses and customers visiting the area.”

Previous story
White Rock mayoral candidate says city needs ‘more reasonable’ growth
Next story
Bali makes bid for White Rock council seat

Just Posted

Justin Trudeau holds round-table on guns and gangs at Surrey YMCA

PM speaks with seniors, youth and representatives from grassroots movement called Wake Up Surrey

Former B.C. Lion among Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award winners

Surrey’s Marco Iannuzzi to be honoured with 40 others in Victoria this week

White Rock candidate an advocate for sustainable transportation

Ken Wuschke declares run at council seat

White Rock mayoral candidate says city needs ‘more reasonable’ growth

Garry Wolgemuth announced Monday that he will run as an independent

More North Delta properties can be subdivided after bylaw update

The zoning bylaw amendment makes 347 residential properties in North Delta eligible to be subdivided

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Fair at the PNE 2018 reaches handful of milestones

Several anniversaries, records broken during 108th Fair at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read