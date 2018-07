Businesses are to remain open during the July 26-27 closure

A sign sitting at the corner of Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue warns of Johnston Road closure next week. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A section of Johnston Road in White Rock is expected to be closed to traffic from July 26-27.

A sign, sitting at the corner of Thrift Avenue and Johnston, says the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on July 26, from Russell Avenue to Thrift Avenue, and will end at 5 p.m. the following day.

Businesses are to remain open during the closure.