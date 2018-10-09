UPDATE: Johnston Road temporarily closed until Friday evening

Traffic will be blocked until 7 p.m., Friday

The City of White Rock has temporary closed Johnston Road until Friday evening.

The road will be closed to vehicle traffic Oct. 9-12, and is to reopen at 7 p.m. Businesses will remain open and accessible.

The city initially announced that the road would be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 9-12. However, the city revised the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Phase 1 of Johnston Road Revitalization project is in its final weeks of construction and to complete the final items, Canadian Landscape and Civil Services Ltd. (CLCS) will require access to the full width of Johnston Road,” the city announced on its website.

The scope of the work includes excavation, concrete work, back-fill and installation of streetlights.

Ancient polar bears survived low ice periods on dead whales: study
Former Delta resident charged following North Delta Public Safety Building fire

