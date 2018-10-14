White Rock’s Johnston Road was closed Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Repaving of White Rock’s Johnston Road has been delayed due to a pipeline explosion near Prince George Tuesday evening.

The city announced on its website Friday that due to the Enbridge natural gas pipeline rupture, some of FortisBC’s industrial customers had their natural gas service “curtailed.”

Wednesday, FortisBC warned its one million customers across the province that they could lose natural gas services following the rupture.

Police say the explosion along an Enbridge natural gas pipeline sparked a massive fire at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shelly, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George. The fire forced approximately 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Friday, the city said it had to reschedule the paving of Johnston Road until Monday, the road was initially planned to reopen to traffic Oct. 12 by 7 p.m.

“This means Johnston Road will not be opened until at least 7:00 p.m. on October 15,” the city’s announcement states.

The city said new trees have arrived and will be planted in the silva cells along Johnston Road, which are modular pavement systems that hold lightly compacted soil that supports healthy tree growth.

“Despite this unexpected and unfortunate event, progress continues to be made on the Johnston Road Revitalization Project this week,” the city’s statement said.

Previous story
Electoral referendum explained to Probus
Next story
Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Just Posted

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Electoral referendum explained to Probus

Semiahmoo Peninsula club educates itself on the upcoming referendum

South Surrey woman making strides for rare form of cancer

Kundan Uppal-Dubinsky to participate in this year’s multiple myeloma march

Surrey RCMP stop vehicle with firearm inside in Cloverdale

Police say the incident is still under investigation

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook is taking his fight to B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. VIEWS: Cast your municipal vote for sanity on homelessness

Thousands on waiting list while anti-capitalist bullies get priority

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Police investigate alleged arson at Toronto hotel housing asylum seekers

Police believe the fire was started intentionally, but they have not spelled out a possible motive

Most Read