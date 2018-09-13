An aerial photo of White Rock’s Johnston Road from North Bluff Road to Russell Avenue gives new perspective to this week’s closure of the uptown thoroughfare. (Stacey Wilson photo)

Johnston Road closure extended

White Rock road to reopen to traffic Sept. 21

The City of White Rock has extended the temporary closure of Johnston Road, from North Bluff Road to Russell Avenue, until Sept. 21.

Wednesday afternoon, the city had told Peace Arch News via email that the closure was expected to reopen on schedule, Saturday at 7 p.m.

However, the city updated its website Thursday afternoon (after PAN went to press for its Sept. 14 print edition), announcing that although “significant progress” has been made, the city will have to extend the closure for six more days.

“In order to continue making significant strides, the City of White Rock will extend the Temporary Road closure,” the city’s website states.

According to the City of White Rock, the construction was needed “to expedite the remaining construction work required to complete this phase” of the city’s revitalization plans.

The Johnston Road upgrades include water and sewer infrastructure, install soil-cell structures for new trees and address safety matters on the road.

READ MORE: Johnston Road to close for streetscape work

The closure is not anticipated to block pedestrian access to businesses along the one-block stretch.

