Job fair helping during serious labour shortage

One million new jobs coming to B.C. in the next decade: gov’t

More jobs are coming to B.C. and more workers are needed.

The B.C. government recently predicted more than one million job openings are coming to the province over the next 10 years.

The opportunities will attract “students and jobseekers” looking to “develop their skills and find rewarding jobs of the future.”

The 10-year forecast “helps governments and businesses guide resources to support the future workforce and it gives British Columbians up-to-date information so they can make decisions about their future career paths,” reads a post on the B.C. government’s website.

Black Press Media’s new Surrey job fair is attempting to address both the shortage that is here now and the one that may be coming.

Ranee Pal, Black Press Media’s events manager, thinks the time is right for many seeking to change careers, to launch new ones, or to train for the future, to visit Black Press’s new Surrey job fair.

The Surrey Career and Post-Secondary Education Event will take place Sept. 30 right next to city hall in the Civic Hotel.

“The event will showcase a variety of organizations,” said Pal. “Attendees will be able to take advantage of a diversity that reflects the province’s flourishing job market.”

Pal added the job fair is an easy way for potential employees or students to connect with a large swathe of employers and education providers all in one spot.

“It really speaks to the value Black Press Media’s career events have in today’s market,” she said. “To be able to do it in person, and have those one-on-one discussions about the programs or businesses you’re interested in, is even better.”

According to the B.C. Government, the province’s workforce will be required to “build new skills and knowledge to keep pace with the 1,004,000 job openings forecast through to 2031.”

The government predicts 63 per cent of those jobs will be ones that “replace people who are leaving the workforce permanently,” such as retiring workers.

“The remaining 37 per cent will be new jobs created by economic growth and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.”

The Surrey Career and Post-Secondary Education Event will take place Sept. 30 right next to city hall in the Civic Hotel.

A post for the job fair online notes there will be more than 35 exhibitors showcasing a wide array of jobs Sept. 30.

BC Corrections is the job fair’s title sponsor and the organization is in the midst of hiring new correctional officers.

There will also be lots of post-secondary institutions at the job fair, such as Discovery Community College, Eton College and many more.

The career fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in the Civic Ballroom at at Surrey’s Civic Hotel, 13475 Central Avenue.

For more info, visit: events.blackpress.ca, email events@blackpress.ca, or call 1-855-678-7833.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black Press Extreme Career FairCareersJobsJobs and Careers