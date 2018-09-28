Jewelry, donation cash stolen in White Rock thrift store break-in

Jewelry and donation money was stolen from a White Rock thrift shop after an early-morning break-in Thursday morning.
Police were called to WordServe Thrift Store (1524 Foster St.) at 6:45 a.m. Thursday after a passerby noticed one of the one of the glass inserts on the store’s front door had been broken.
According to store manager Teresa Lattery, who spoke to Peace Arch News Friday, a glass vase and approximately $200 in jewelry – three silver necklaces, once bracelet and two watches –were stolen, along with between $200 and $300 in change from a donation bin.
Nothing else was disturbed in the building, Lattery said.
The cost of the door replacement was also not yet know, she added.
Visit us at peacearchnews.com