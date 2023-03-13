The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

Names the result of probe examining records dating back to the ’50s

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.

The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names today following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s.

Of the men named, all but three are dead.

The order says in a statement that the release of the names is part of the Jesuits’ effort to promote transparency, accountability, justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

In most cases, the abuse came to light after the alleged abuser had died, with some cases never reaching criminal or civil litigation.

In a statement, Rev. Erik Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.

RELATED: Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Catholic sex abuseReligion

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coquitlam RCMP continue search for woman missing for 8 days; car found near Fraser River
Next story
Shots fired at occupied Lower Mainland residence

Just Posted

The Surrey Falcons U15 A1 female hockey team won league and playoff banners leading to the provincial championship tournament this week. (Photo: Facebook.com/surreyfalcons)
6 Surrey-area minor hockey teams to battle for B.C. championships starting March 19

Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko poses for a photo with a fan at the Pastime Sports & Games store at Guildford Town Centre on Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Canucks sniper Kuzmenko meets fans in Surrey at sold-out autograph session

Hopeful BC Lions Uproar Dance Team applicants auditioned in-person at Spiral Dance in White Rock on Sunday (March 12). (Nik Kowalski/BC Lions photo)
BC Lions Uproar Dance Team auditions held Sunday in White Rock

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey RCMP investigates Whalley apartment fire after a body is found inside an apartment unit

Pop-up banner image