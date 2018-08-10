Jeep Cherokee sought in Surrey homicide investigation

A 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk like this one is sought in connection with a stabbing death in Surrey. (photo: IHIT)

Police in Surrey are looking for a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk as part of a murder investigation.

The vehicle, with B.C. license plates GH9 59X, is sought in connection with the stabbing death of Leonardo Ngo, 20.

Ngo has been identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) following an altercation outside a townhouse complex in the Guildford area on Monday afternoon (Aug. 6).

At around 4:30 p.m. that day, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing near 152nd Street and 108th Avenue.

“When emergency services arrived, they found a male victim with stab wounds who was taken to hospital in stable condition,” notes a IHIT press statement. “A short time later, 20-year-old Leonardo Ngo arrived at hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital. Both victims are believed to be related to the same incident.”

Late Thursday, IHIT released details of a Jeep wanted in connection with the case.

The vehicle, investigators say, “is associated to Mr. Ngo.”

“IHIT continues to work closely with its partners from the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to advance the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted at a later time to determine the cause of death,” according to the investigative team.

Ngo was known to police, and IHIT investigators believe this was not a random incident.

“In releasing Mr. Ngo’s name, we are hoping that those who knew him will come forward and assist IHIT in determining his activities around the time of his death,” stated Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).