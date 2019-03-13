Emergency crews work to remove and treat someone inside a Chevrolet Volt after a crash in Campbell Heights on Tuesday, March 12. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Campbell Heights

Jaws of Life used in rescue after South Surrey crash

A freelancer said a victim was taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries

Surrey firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free someone from a Chevrolet Volt after a crash in Campbell Heights Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 12, in an industrial area near 192nd Street and 28th Avenue.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene told the Now-Leader it appeared that the car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The freelancer said a victim was taken to hospital under Advanced Life Support with what appeared to be serious injuries.

“It is not yet clear what the vehicle collided with,” according to the freelancer, who noted the vehicle came to rest next to a bus stop and had “heavy damage” to the driver’s side.

After the crash, Surrey RCMP had all directions closed and crime scene tape up.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details about the crash and the condition of the victim.

More to come..

