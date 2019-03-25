Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall for Janes brand chicken nuggets. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been reports of illness

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Janes brand pub style chicken nuggets.

The warning issued on Thursday by the food inspection agency says the nuggets are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination and should not be consumed.

Organic Matters tea recalled across B.C. due to Salmonella

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” CFIA said in the recall notice. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

The agency is asking those who have the product to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

There have been reported illnesses associated with this product, according to the CFIA. If you become sick from consuming this product you are asked to contact your doctor.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered from an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and that a food safety investigation is still underway and may lead to the recall of other products.

