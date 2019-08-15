A Penticton man was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. (Western News file photo)

Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

A Penticton man will spend two years behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of over 68,000 images and over 1,600 videos of child pornography on his computer.

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence and a three year probation on Wednesday at the Penticton courthouse.

Smith was arrested in May 2018 as part of an RCMP sting after he uploaded child pornography to the internet.

As part of his probation conditions, Smith will be on a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m., is banned from using the internet with the exception of; accessing it on a public computer located in a public building, in the presence of someone approved by his probation officer or for work requirements. Smith is also prohibited from using any social media services and is not to be where children under the age of 16 might be present (except for incidental contact in the course of employment).

Smith had asked for the return of the computer because of family photos that were on the hard drive. Through the Crown, an investigating RCMP officer said that it would be impossible to ensure the criminal material had been completely swept from the computer. Smith then asked if the hard drive could be removed and then have computer returned, leaving Judge Koturbash baffled.

“Is there really any good memories with that computer? It is like using a gun in a crime then saying ‘hey, it’s an heirloom.’” said Korturbash, who denied the man the request since the computer was used in a crime.

Smith’s other charges of of distribution of child pornography and accessing child pornography were subject to a stay of proceedings.

Jail sentence for Penticton man with over 68,000 child porn images

