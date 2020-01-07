WestJet passengers on route to Penticton yesterday were stopped short due to ‘uncontrollable weather’ and diverted back to Calgary, where they spent the night. (Black Press file)

Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

UPDATE: WestJet flight 253 has landed in Kelowna.

So close, yet so far away; passengers on route to the Okanagan yesterday remain stuck in Calgary after their Kelowna-bound flight this morning was again delayed.

One passenger affected is Penticton’s Shayda John, who has been trying to return home from a vacation for the past two days.

This morning, WestJet flight 253 was scheduled to depart from Calgary at 10:15 a.m., with an hour flight time, but is now estimated to arrive in Kelowna around lunch.

Passengers were on board, ready to go, when they were told they had to unload until further notice. So far this has resulted in delays of about an hour.

READ MORE: WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Yesterday, passengers on board WestJet flight 3281 were turned around to head back to Calgary, after attempting to land in Penticton – twice.

According to WestJet officials, the flight was diverted beacuse of “uncontrollable weather” and that after an overnight stay in Calgary at their own expence, passengers would be flown to Kelowna in the morning and finally bused into Penticton.

Approximately 100 passengers were affected by this delay.

In the past few days, extreme weather reports from around the province have flooded in.

READ MORE: Storm damage in Shuswap, trees fall on cabin

READ MORE: Man dies in Highway 1 crash, road reopens

Most Read