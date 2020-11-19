Surrey councillor Steven Pettigrew, left, and Surrey mayor Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photos)

Surrey councillor Steven Pettigrew, left, and Surrey mayor Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photos)

‘It’s so easy just to hit the button and mute somebody,’ Surrey councillor says of virtual meetings

Councillor Steven Pettigrew says ‘it’s been difficult for members of the public to express themselves’

A couple of Surrey city councillors expressed concern about the city once again holding its regular council and finance committee meetings virtually rather than in-person as budget discussions loom and the duration of this decision remains unknown.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum read a motion, which was unanimously passed, to move council and finance committee meetings back to virtual from in-person on account of the significant spike in COVID-19 cases, “while ensuring to meet the principles of openness, transparency, accessibility and accountability” by continuing to livestream these meetings and permitting members of the public to participate by phoning in or by written comments.

READ ALSO: Surrey to return to virtual council meetings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor, councillor, a canyon apart on proposed tax hike

This was at a special regular council meeting late Wednesday afternoon.

Councillor Steven Pettigrew said “in times past, it’s been difficult for members of the public to express themselves and for council to express themselves because of the tendency to be cut off at a quite easy press of the button.

“So I’m concerned that people like councillors and members of the public will not have a chance to be able to speak, that that button might be a little bit too soon, so this is my main concern if we move back into this virtual arena, people will not be allowed to address,” he said. “That’s my main concern, just the silencing of dissension.

“I’m really, really uneasy about going back to virtual meetings and I’m not confident,” Pettigrew said. “It’s so easy just to hit the button and mute somebody, that’s my overriding concern about going back into this.

“I’d like to have some reassurances from the chair that if we do go with this, that these things will not revert back to the way things were before,” he added. “Especially it’s coming up with the budget. Last year’s budget meeting was almost a riot, and this budget coming up, if we go virtual, it’ll eliminate that process but there will be a lot of very emotional people and angry people and maybe some happy people, and we need to be able to allow those people to be able to speak, and to say what they have to say.”

McCallum thanked Pettigrew for his comments.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re not hiding anything,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 data

City manager Vincent Lalonde told council the City of Vancouver never went back to fully public from virtual and the majority of cities in the Lower Mainland have “oscillated ” between the two. Some have been “hybrid” and some have been fully open but limiting the number of people allowed in chambers. “All cities are reassessing this.”

“I’d like to point out that previously when we were under this format of virtual, the max amount of B.C. cases was 717,” Lalonde said. “We’re now sitting at over 6,000 cases and we all know the epicentre unfortunately is Surrey.”

Councillor Jack Hundial asked if the move back into exclusively virtual meetings would be re-assessed every month or continue on until the end of council’s term. “The wording around the motion itself, it seems to be there’s no end on it,” he noted.

McCallum said the “intent” is that it would continue “until such time council feels that we can return to in-person meetings.”

“Certainly it won’t be until the end of the pandemic?” Hundial asked.

McCallum, whose Safe Surrey Coalition slate controls council with five of nine seats, replied, “That’s up to council to make that decision.”

Councillor Allison Patton said the main reason she supported the motion was to protect staff. “I think it’s the right move, at the right time,” she said.

Meantime, Lalonde said the City of Surrey has “upped our game as far as our facilities and our staff but what remains is there’s a lot of cases out in the public and so we think we could be better leveraged by Fraser Health.”

He said he’s meeting on Friday with Fraser Health toward better coordinating their responses to the pandemic. “I think the city continues and has been very proactive but right now we need more data, and more liaison I would say, in order to pinpoint our interventions,” he said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness
Next story
Trudeau defends arrest of Huawei executive, says countries must stand up to China

Just Posted

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is the keynote speaker. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade)
Finalists revealed for Surrey Arts and Business Awards

Awards to be presented during a live digital event on Thursday, Dec. 3

Surrey councillor Steven Pettigrew, left, and Surrey mayor Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photos)
‘It’s so easy just to hit the button and mute somebody,’ Surrey councillor says of virtual meetings

Councillor Steven Pettigrew says ‘it’s been difficult for members of the public to express themselves’

An employee at the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

McDonald’s Canada closed restaurant temporarily

South Surrey’s Raaj Chatterjee is CEO of MeaningfulWork, a new online platform that connects corporations, non-profits and employees for ‘skilled volunteering.’ (meaningfulwork.xyz screenshots)
Pandemic punch prompts students to forge social enterprise, says South Surrey CEO

Soft launch for platform focused on ‘skilled volunteering’ planned for Nov. 23

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thaddée Bergler is the program manager of Fraser Health Crisis Line, operated by Options Community Services in Surrey. (submitted photo)
More people are calling Fraser Health Crisis Line, with more volunteers willing to listen

COVID-related issues on the rise for those who dial B.C.’s busiest crisis line

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Most Read