It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says vaccinated travellers will no longer need to show a COVID-19 test to enter Canada beginning April 1.

Incoming tourists will still need to be vaccinated to visit Canada, and all inbound travellers must also upload their details to the ArriveCan app.

Duclos says vaccinated people could also still be subject to random molecular tests when they arrive at Canadian airports.

Unvaccinated Canadians who are returning to the country will still need to isolate and be tested on arrival, and again eight days later.

The news comes at the tail end of the Omicron wave in Canada, as new reported cases of COVID-19 have declined since mid-January.

The World Health Organization says the number of cases internationally has begun to creep up in the Western Pacific region, Africa and Europe.

— Laura Osman,THE CANADIAN PRESS

Coronavirustravel