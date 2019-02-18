It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

A fresh dumping of snow earlier this year on White Rock’s Marine Drive didn’t last long before it was melted away. (Black Press Media files)

Snow is once again in the forecast for the Lower Mainland after a week filled with the white stuff grinded the region to a stop last week.

In a special weather statement issued Monday, Environment Canada said the region would see a frontal system bring in five to 10 centimetres of snow.

“Snow will begin Tuesday morning and may catch the tail-end of the morning commute,” the advisory read.

The agency said the snow will probably become mixed with rain in the afternoon for coastal and lower-lying areas.

Further inland and into the Fraser Valley, snow may stay frozen through Tuesday night.

The snow and rain will fade Wednesday and remain sunny on Thursday before more possible wet snow and rain on Friday.

